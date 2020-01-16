Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli's college admissions scandal defense gets a boost from newly released emails
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s defense in the ongoing college admissions scandal just got a boost thanks to a cache of newly released emails between the famous couple and a representative for the University of Southern California.
Prosecutors Wednesday released emails and conversations between Mossimo Gianulli, Lori Loughlin and Rick Singer, the mastermind of the college admissions cheating scandal, shedding new light on the alleged scheme.