Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli's college admissions scandal defense gets a boost from newly released emails

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s defense in the ongoing college admissions scandal just got a boost thanks to a cache of newly released emails between the famous couple and a representative for the University of Southern California.
News video: Court Releases New Evidence In College Admissions Cheating Scandal

Court Releases New Evidence In College Admissions Cheating Scandal 02:44

 Prosecutors Wednesday released emails and conversations between Mossimo Gianulli, Lori Loughlin and Rick Singer, the mastermind of the college admissions cheating scandal, shedding new light on the alleged scheme.

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

The Royals are in free fall after Harry and Meghan bolted, and we broke a few stories this week suggesting Lori Loughlin has a solid defense in the college...
TMZ.com

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli accused by prosecutors of withholding college admissions scandal evidence

Lori Loughlin, husband Mossimo Giannulli and several other parents still battling charges in the college admissions scandal are withholding discovery evidence...
FOXNews.com


