Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Eminem's 'Darkness' Lyrics Are a Stand Against Gun Violence - Watch the Music Video

Just Jared Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Eminem surprised fans by releasing his new album Music to be Murdered By and one of the songs, “Darkness,” takes a stand against violence. The 47-year-old rapper addresses the Las Vegas concert shooting and Em encourages his fans to register to vote so they can vote in favor of gun legislation. “Darkness” samples the song [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Royce Teases New Album 'Alter Ego' & Discusses Working With Yoko Ono to End Gun Violence | Billboard [Video]Prince Royce Teases New Album 'Alter Ego' & Discusses Working With Yoko Ono to End Gun Violence | Billboard

Prince Royce discusses working with Calibre 50, whether or not his music has changed since he got married, what fans can expect from his next album 'Alter Ego,' collaborating with Yoko Ono to help end..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 03:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Eminem's New 'Darkness' Music Video Is Darker Than It First Appears: Watch

First, Eminem gave us a surprise with the release of Music to be Murdered By. Then a shocker with the first music video from it, “Darkness...
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

trinanazarian

♡ Trina ♡ RT @JustJared: Eminem takes a stand against gun violence with his new song #Darkness - watch the video and read the lyrics https://t.co/Yty… 14 minutes ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Eminem's 'Darkness' Lyrics Are a Stand Against Gun Violence - Watch the Music Video https://t.co/aOqZ6RcgtO di @JustJared 33 minutes ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #MusicTv #darkness Eminem’s ‘Darkness’ Lyrics Are a Stand Against Gun Violence – Watch the Music Video https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #MusicTv #darkness Eminem’s ‘Darkness’ Lyrics Are a Stand Against Gun Violence – Watch the Music Video https://t.co/wYoKOnACTY 1 hour ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Eminem's 'Darkness' Lyrics Are a Stand Against Gun Violence - Watch the Music Video https://t.co/ya2CcvPDYo via @JustJared 2 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Eminem takes a stand against gun violence with his new song #Darkness - watch the video and read the lyrics https://t.co/YtyffjLaPC 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.