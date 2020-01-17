Global  

The Internet Flames Odell Beckham Jr. W/ Hilarious Key + Peele Skit After Arrest Warrant Drama

SOHH Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The Internet Flames Odell Beckham Jr. W/ Hilarious Key + Peele Skit After Arrest Warrant DramaThe Internet doesn’t wait around for anyone – especially Odell Beckham Jr. Social media has gone in-in on the Cleveland Browns star wide receiver over a police arrest warrant being issued. Big Facts: This week, the Internet went off-off on OBJ with memes centered on him catching heat for playfully spanking a sports stadium security […]

The post The Internet Flames Odell Beckham Jr. W/ Hilarious Key + Peele Skit After Arrest Warrant Drama appeared first on .
News video: Arrest Warrant Issued for Odell Beckham Jr.

Arrest Warrant Issued for Odell Beckham Jr. 01:20

 Arrest Warrant Issued for Odell Beckham Jr. The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham Jr. was in New Orleans for the College Football Playoff National Championship featuring his alma mater, LSU. The NFL superstar, who...

Police in New Orleans have issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham, Junior for simple battery in connection with an incident [Video]Police in New Orleans have issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham, Junior for simple battery in connection with an incident

Police in New Orleans have issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Junior for simple battery in connection with an incident in LSU&apos;s locker room

New Orleans Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Odell Beckham Jr. [Video]New Orleans Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Odell Beckham Jr.

In a video widely shared on social media, Beckham appears to slap a security guard's backside after LSU's NCAA championship win.

Odell Beckham Jr: New Orleans police issue arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns player

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is subject to an arrest warrant from New Orleans police on a charge of alleged simple battery.
BBC Sport

NFL notebook: Arrest warrant issued for Beckham Jr

New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a complaint of simple battery Thursday.
Reuters Also reported by •NewsyJust JaredtalkSPORTBBC NewsCBC.caDaily StarESPNAceShowbiz

