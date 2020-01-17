Global  

BTS Drops New Song 'Black Swan' + Haunting Music Video

Friday, 17 January 2020
BTS has released their first new song of 2020! The new track “Black Swan” is one of the K-Pop group’s darkest songs to date and the accompanying music video, labeled as an art film, is haunting. The lyrics to the song are all about the guys facing their fears of being in the music industry. [...]
News video: BTS Drops New Single 'Black Swan'

BTS Drops New Single 'Black Swan' 01:09

 BTS Drops New Single 'Black Swan' The K-Pop superstars previously announced that they will be releasing their next album on Feb. 21. They've given fans a taste of what's to come with the new song. The new track, which follows the Suga-led interlude, "Shadow," is accompanied by an art film performed...

