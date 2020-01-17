Global  

James Bond producer rules out female 007

Japan Today Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The next James Bond will not be a woman, the movies' producer said in an interview, as speculation mounts about who could replace Daniel Craig as the legendary…
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Producer Barbara Broccoli insists James Bond will never be played by a woman

Producer Barbara Broccoli insists James Bond will never be played by a woman 00:37

 James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has insisted a woman will never be cast as the British spy in a movie.

Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Bond’ Producer Says James Bond Will Never Be Female [Video]‘Bond’ Producer Says James Bond Will Never Be Female

‘Bond’ Producer Says James Bond Will Never Be Female During a recent interview with ‘Variety,’ producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson talked about the future of the ‘Bond’..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

Barbara Broccoli: Next James Bond actor will be male, but could be 'of any colour' [Video]Barbara Broccoli: Next James Bond actor will be male, but could be 'of any colour'

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed the next star to play the role will be male, but could be "of any colour".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

James Bond producer rules out female 007: Variety

The next James Bond will not be a woman, the movies' producer said in an interview, as speculation mounts about who could replace Daniel Craig as the legendary...
Reuters

James Bond producer rules out female 007 - Variety

The next James Bond will not be a woman, the movies' producer said in an interview, as speculation mounts about who could replace Daniel Craig as the legendary...
Reuters India

