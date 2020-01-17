Global  

Trump Reportedly Told HHS Secretary He ‘Should Never Have Done That F*cking Vaping Thing’

Mediaite Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump reportedly said in a phone call to the Health Secretary that he “should never have done that f*cking vaping thing,” referencing his move to ban flavored e-cigarettes last year. According to Axios, which cited “two sources familiar with the conversation,” President Trump told U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, […]
