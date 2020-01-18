National Archives Censors Anti-Trump Messages from 2017 Women’s March Photo to Avoid ‘Political Controversy’
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () A massive, blown-up photo of the 2017 Women’s March on Washington, D.C., currently on display in the National Archives, has been altered to remove anti-Trump messages, in order to avoid “political controversy.” As reported in the Washington Post, the photograph, taken by Mario Tama for Getty Images, sits near the entrance to a National Archives exhibit […]
This Saturday marks the fourth annual Women’s March, the annual gathering to support women which began as President Donald Trump entered the White House. Now, this year’s march marks the last of its kind before the 2020 election.