National Archives Censors Anti-Trump Messages from 2017 Women’s March Photo to Avoid ‘Political Controversy’

Mediaite Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
A massive, blown-up photo of the 2017 Women’s March on Washington, D.C., currently on display in the National Archives, has been altered to remove anti-Trump messages, in order to avoid “political controversy.” As reported in the Washington Post, the photograph, taken by Mario Tama for Getty Images, sits near the entrance to a National Archives exhibit […]
News video: Women’s March Organizers Hope Election Will End the Need for the Movement

 This Saturday marks the fourth annual Women’s March, the annual gathering to support women which began as President Donald Trump entered the White House. Now, this year’s march marks the last of its kind before the 2020 election.

Recent related news from verified sources

After Controversial Leaders Step Down, The Women's March Tries Again In 2020

For the fourth year, the anti-Trump Women's March will stage events in Washington, D.C., and other places. After years of controversy, the group now has new...
NPR

Vatican authorizes 85 scholars to examine Pius XII archives (CNS)

In March 2019, Pope Francis ordered the opening of the Vatican’s archives from the pontificate of Venerable Pius XII (1939-58). Bishop Sergio Pagano, prefect...
Catholic Culture


Tweets about this

gregabeaman

Greg A. Beaman Should the National Archives alter promotional materials to erase political viewpoints? An unequivocal, "No!" A stu… https://t.co/CGNU5Wz2ls 26 seconds ago

MakahaMelody

mana’olana @mandyinSeaLA @ObiterDictum101 @aaroncynic My sister says the same thing. If the story on the National Archives era… https://t.co/5OmTFxRTWW 7 minutes ago

KokoKels76

Kelly Nicole National Archives Censors Anti-Trump Criticism https://t.co/8KgLYIvXgO So... confederate memorials (representing… https://t.co/xQK4857lxE 28 minutes ago

AscCarolyn

Carolyn Marvin Federal agency jettisons truth and calls it normal. https://t.co/17EccJoZh7 29 minutes ago

Master_Artist

Karen Parker 😱🤐🤬 What. The. Actual. Fuck. “There’s no reason for the National Archives to ever digitally alter a historic photo… https://t.co/myI8uqYQqC 38 minutes ago

pot_vs

Pot vs. Kettle @atlantaarchives WTF are you people doing? You have NO right to censor that picture! You are paid with tax dollars,… https://t.co/iQaNAdBmRP 41 minutes ago

btlgllc

Geoffrey Brown RT @Mediaite: National Archives Censors Anti-Trump Messages from 2017 Women's March Photo to Avoid 'Political Controversy' https://t.co/xEo… 45 minutes ago

TonoccusMcClain

Tonoccus McClain So this is happening now. https://t.co/Jl8OTJXIYz 1 hour ago

