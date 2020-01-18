Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free After a Spa Trip in LA

Just Jared Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian got in some pampering to start her weekend! The 39-year-old reality star was spotted after a stop at Sev Laser medical spa on Friday evening (January 16) in Calabasas, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian Kim went makeup free for the outing where she sported a bright orange zip [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Hollywood Life - Published < > Embed
News video: Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Putting Makeup To Look Like IT

Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Putting Makeup To Look Like IT 02:20

 Kim Kardashian shows off North West attempt to look like pennywise the clown from IT. Plus, Mark Wahlberg tells a story involving his wife & Kimye. #KimKardashian #KylieJenner #NorthWest

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian sued for ‘stealing’ snap of herself and husband Kanye West [Video]Kim Kardashian sued for ‘stealing’ snap of herself and husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is facing a lawsuit over a snap of herself and her husband Kanye West that she shared on Instagram.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Kim Kardashian Calls Kylie Jenner's Makeup Line ‘Cheap’ [Video]Kim Kardashian Calls Kylie Jenner's Makeup Line ‘Cheap’

Kim Kardashian Calls Kylie Jenner's Makeup Line ‘Cheap’ Kardashian jokingly slammed her half-sibling's makeup collection after an online tutorial went wrong. The KKW Beauty founder had agreed to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kylie and Kim Kardashian debate over who Kris Jenner loves more in new YouTube video

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner in a new makeup video had a debate with sister Kim Kardashian over who their mother Kris Jenner loves more. The video posted by Kylie...
Mid-Day Also reported by •The WrapJust JaredTMZ.comUSATODAY.com

Kim & Khloe Kardashian Go Shopping Together at Sap & Honey in Sherman Oaks

Kim and Khloe Kardashian are enjoying a sisterly shopping spree. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV stars were spotted heading in for a shopping trip...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.