Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Lose Royal Titles - Here's What This Means for Their Future

Just Jared Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially give up their royal titles as part of their transition to becoming private citizens. So, what does this mean for their future? Let’s break down the big announcement from Buckingham Palace: Harry and Meghan will no longer be working members of the Royal Family and can no longer [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Give Up 'Royal' Titles: Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Give Up 'Royal' Titles: Buckingham Palace 00:33

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will give up their royal titles.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth Weighs In On Harry And Meghan's Future [Video]Queen Elizabeth Weighs In On Harry And Meghan's Future

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family. According to Reuters, the pair will also cease using their “royal highness” titles as they embark on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Megxit Update: Harry And Meghan Will Cease Being Working Royals [Video]Megxit Update: Harry And Meghan Will Cease Being Working Royals

British royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family. Buckingham Palace announced Saturday the pair will not use their “royal highness”..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will no longer use royal titles, Queen and palace announce

Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace released a joint statement on Saturday, confirming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use their royal...
FOXNews.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will drop HRH titles and repay £2.4m as they quit front-line royal duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to drop their HRH titles and repay millions of pounds spent renovating their Berkshire home, the couple have announced.
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

balleralert

BallerAlert Prince Harry and Meghan Markle To Give Up Royal Titles and Will Repay UK Taxpayers $3 Million https://t.co/f6RLiCCxv5 4 seconds ago

maldivianess

PEACE🤍 RT @CameronFontana: To be honest I’ve never really been invested in any of the Royal Family news.... but this is unbelievable. —— 20 Headl… 5 seconds ago

TandCmag

TOWN&COUNTRY The Sovereign Grant paid out more than $3 million for renovations to the house before the couple moved in. https://t.co/BgCgnrBLWv 6 seconds ago

familytime4u

Family Time 4U Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage staff are being 'redeployed' https://t.co/EtjVO5YwrF via… https://t.co/5L1q26Qer2 7 seconds ago

shoutgracegrace

💎Shalom Maria RT @ChuckCallesto: Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘no longer working members of the Royal Family,’ palace says 8 seconds ago

MelissaKMarrero

Melissa Marrero RT @ledbettercarly: The pair will no longer use their “royal highness” titles and will no longer receive public funds as of spring of this… 8 seconds ago

mcwilkins63

MC Wilkins RT @thedailybeast: BREAKING: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not use their HRH titles, receive no public funding for royal duties, and… 14 seconds ago

_itsvyn

wrays other nephew RT @SholaMos1: Bravo #HarryandMeghan! 👏 Go forth and be happy! Now the haters should please shut up! - No longer using HRH title - Will… 15 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.