Dan Levy Says He Didn't Want 'Schitt's Creek' Final Season to 'Disrespect' Fans

Sunday, 19 January 2020
Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, and Catherine O’Hara are all smiles as they attend a screening of Schitt’s Creek on Friday (January 17) at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. The cast of the hit comedy series stepped out to promote the final season of their show. PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...]
News video: Dan Levy Always Knew How

Dan Levy Always Knew How "Schitt's Creek" Would End 03:06

 "Schitt's Creek" creator and star Dan Levy teases how the final season of the hit series will tie up all loose ends. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share...

Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy & Annie Murphy On The Final Season Of 'Schitt's Creek' [Video]Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy & Annie Murphy On The Final Season Of "Schitt's Creek"

When wealthy video-store magnate Johnny Rose, his wife Moira and their two twentysomething children—David and Alexis —suddenly find themselves broke, they have no choice but to move to Schitt's..

'Schitt's Creek' Star Annie Murphy Based Her Character, Alexis, Off Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton [Video]"Schitt's Creek" Star Annie Murphy Based Her Character, Alexis, Off Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton

Annie Murphy of Pop TV's "Schitt's Creek" shares that she watched videos of certain celebrities when developing her character's mannerisms. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for..

The Cast of 'Schitt's Creek' Takes Over 'Ellen' for the Day (Video)

Schitt’s Creek is taking over! Dan and Eugene Levy guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (January 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of...
Just Jared

Dan and Eugene Levy's Prank on Schitt's Creek Co-Star Annie Murphy Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Dan Levy and Eugene Levy served as guest hosts on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and decided to pull a little prank on their Schitt's Creek co-star...
E! Online

