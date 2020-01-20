Global  

Tim Tebow Marries Demi Leigh Nel Peters in South Africa!

Just Jared Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Tim Tebow Marries Demi Leigh Nel Peters in South Africa!Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and his fiancée, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, are married! The pair said “I do” in front of 260 guests at sunset at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa. The bride, who is from South Africa, wore a gown from David’s Bridal with jewels from Marion Rehwinkel Jewelery. [...]
Recent related news from verified sources

ShowBiz Minute: Prince Harry, Tebow, Graham

UK's Prince Harry arrives in Canada; Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow marries 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters; Ashley Graham welcomes baby boy. (Jan....
USATODAY.com

Tim Tebow marries Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, former Miss Universe, in South Africa

Congratulations are in order
CBS Sports

