Tim Tebow Marries Demi Leigh Nel Peters in South Africa!

Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and his fiancée, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, are married! The pair said “I do” in front of 260 guests at sunset at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa. The bride, who is from South Africa, wore a gown from David’s Bridal with jewels from Marion Rehwinkel Jewelery. [...] Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and his fiancée, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, are married! The pair said “I do” in front of 260 guests at sunset at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa. The bride, who is from South Africa, wore a gown from David’s Bridal with jewels from Marion Rehwinkel Jewelery. [...] 👓 View full article

