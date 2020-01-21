Schumer Slams McConnell’s Proposed Senate Trial Rules: ‘Hell-Bent On Making It Much More Difficult to Get Witnesses and Documents’

POP POP🐾 Schumer slams McConnell's proposal, outlines proposed amendments https://t.co/QchXFBRO7u 10 hours ago Dennis Insley Schumer Slams McConnell's Proposed Senate Trial Rules: 'Hell-Bent On Making It Much More Difficult .......SCHUMERS OBSTRUCTION CONTINUES! 14 hours ago Randall Combs Schumer Slams McConnell’s Proposed Senate Trial Rules: ‘Hell-Bent On Making It Much More Difficult to Get Witnesses… https://t.co/NAQEHKSTKv 19 hours ago Beth Howle It's a cover up Schumer Slams McConnell’s Proposed Senate Trial Rules: ‘Hell-Bent On Making It Much More Difficult… https://t.co/N3aBaAh163 22 hours ago Vote! Schumer Slams McConnell’s Proposed Senate Trial Rules: ‘Hell-Bent On Making It Much More Difficult to Get Witnesses… https://t.co/xWt8NNH68W 22 hours ago Sagar Schumer Slams McConnell’s Proposed Senate Trial Rules: ‘Hell-Bent On Making It Much More Difficult to Get Witnesses… https://t.co/oIz0qrQdZs 22 hours ago Cathlene Sareli Schumer Slams McConnell's Proposed Senate Trial Rules: 'Hell-Bent On Making It Much More Difficult to Get Witnesses… https://t.co/AEX9jS5Lss 22 hours ago Just Jo 🆘️🌊🌊🇺🇸 RT @higgins_donna: Schumer Slams McConnell’s Proposed Senate Trial Rules: ‘Hell-Bent On Making It Much More Difficult to Get Witnesses and… 23 hours ago