Schumer Slams McConnell’s Proposed Senate Trial Rules: ‘Hell-Bent On Making It Much More Difficult to Get Witnesses and Documents’

Mediaite Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted his Senate counterpart, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in a scathing statement that called out Republican’s just-released resolution proposing strict rules for the Senate trial of President Donald Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges. Speaking to reporters on Monday night, Schumer called McConnell’s organizing resolution “a national disgrace.” […]
News video: Schiff on Senate rules: 'This is the process for a rigged trial'

Schiff on Senate rules: 'This is the process for a rigged trial' 01:37

 Democratic Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, one of the House impeachment managers, slammed Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposed Senate trial rules.

Recent related news from verified sources

Schumer unveils amendment listing documents he wants for Senate impeachment trial

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., released the text of his amendment to the Senate's impeachment rules that would subpoena a wide variety of...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •DelawareonlineSBS

McConnell’s changes to the trial rules come after concerns from Republican senators.

Mr. McConnell’s initial plans had deviated in several ways from those carried out in President Bill Clinton’s Senate trial.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comNewsy

