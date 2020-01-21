Schumer Slams McConnell’s Proposed Senate Trial Rules: ‘Hell-Bent On Making It Much More Difficult to Get Witnesses and Documents’
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted his Senate counterpart, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in a scathing statement that called out Republican’s just-released resolution proposing strict rules for the Senate trial of President Donald Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges. Speaking to reporters on Monday night, Schumer called McConnell’s organizing resolution “a national disgrace.” […]
The Republican-controlled Senate blocked a Democratic bid to force the White House to produce more documents and evidence on Tuesday, in a sign the third impeachment trial in U.S. history could proceed..
