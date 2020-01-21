Global  

Jeffrey Toobin Calls Out McConnell: He’s Making Trump Senate Trial a ‘Farce, Joke’ to ‘Engineer an Acquittal’ ASAP

Mediaite Tuesday, 21 January 2020
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin pulled no punches in slamming the proposed Senate trial resolution released by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday as specifically orchestrated to clear President Donald Trump’s name with as little public scrutiny as possible. Speaking with Anderson Cooper, Toobin made clear that McConnell’s proposed rules for Trump’s trial on abuse of […]
News video: Baseball joke draws laughs at impeachment trial

Baseball joke draws laughs at impeachment trial 01:25

 Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, one of the &apos;house managers&apos; prosecuting the impeachment case against President Donald Trump in his Senate trial, joked that perhaps the body could subpoena the Baseball Hall of Fame to find out who voted against former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

