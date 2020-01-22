Global  

Here's How Harvey Weinstein's Defense Lawyers Are Trying to Undermine Accusers' Credibility

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein‘s defense lawyers are claiming that his accusers “bragged” about having affairs with him. The 67-year-old disgraced producer left with his attorney Donna Rotunno at New York City Criminal Court on Tuesday (January 21) in New York City, a day before opening arguments in his rape trial. Defense lawyer Damon Cheronis said that Harvey‘s [...]
