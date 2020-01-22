Global  

Kate Middleton embarks on 24-hour tour of the UK to promote early childhood development

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Kate Middleton kicked off a 24-hour tour of the U.K. Tuesday designed to promote her ongoing initiative of supporting the early development of children. 
News video: Kate Middleton Visits Children's Centre In Cardiff

Kate Middleton Visits Children's Centre In Cardiff 01:03

 The Duchess of Cambridge continues her 24-hour tour of the U.K., visiting a children's centre in Cardiff aimed at improving early childhood.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate Middleton Visits UK Sensory Class As Part Her Childhood Development Survey! [Video]Kate Middleton Visits UK Sensory Class As Part Her Childhood Development Survey!

The Duchess of Cambridge met with parents at a sensory class in the UK as part of a 24-hour tour to get people’s views on how they raise their children. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:52Published

Kate launches a national survey on early childhood [Video]Kate launches a national survey on early childhood

The Duchess of Cambridge had launched a national survey on early childhood as she visited Birmingham Science Museum on Tuesday to meet and play with young children. Kate described the early years..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kate Middleton launches new childhood development survey, 5 Big Questions

Big launch for Catherine of House Cambridge today. Kate’s top priority has been early childhood development and she’s on a 24-hour tour of the UK, visiting...
Lainey Gossip

Kate launches national survey on early years development of children

Kate launches national survey on early years development of childrenThe online poll is thought to be the biggest survey of its kind and aims to encourage a nationwide conversation on early childhood.
Wales Online

