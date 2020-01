Calgary Herald RT @MonicaZurowski: Shakespeare, Mozart & Eminem are all rats. What does Year of the Rat mean for your Chinese horoscope animal sign? #Y… 9 minutes ago

Monica Zurowski Shakespeare, Mozart & Eminem are all rats. What does Year of the Rat mean for your Chinese horoscope animal sign?… https://t.co/na6U4vjYEt 10 minutes ago

duru⁷ 🐇 @softejeons ugh wait i dont know chinese... translate said it means year thirty?? what does that mean 🤡 16 minutes ago

YourCommunity20 Chinese New Year: What does the year of the rat symbolize and more questions answered https://t.co/Kjn20KbSsy 51 minutes ago

The Breaking News Headlines Chinese New Year: What does the year of the rat symbolize and more questions answered https://t.co/zOAwCMscPs 58 minutes ago

. 캐롤라인 RT @Hello_Chineasy: #Chinese people begin the celebrations of the Chinese New Year on Chinese New Year's Eve, called 除夕 (chú xī). Do you kn… 1 hour ago

Schαtz spєαks αnd wrítєs RT @FKTpodcast: Happy Chinese New Year from Planet X. What? Oh yeah that does appear to be a teaser for #IDW #Grimlock! Hell yes! https://t… 2 hours ago