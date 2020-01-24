Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Dark 'Secrets' About BFF Ellen DeGeneres While Guest Hosting Her Show - Watch!

Just Jared Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston is taking over Ellen! The 50-year-old The Morning Show actress guest hosted her BFF’s daytime talk show for an episode airing on Friday, January 24. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Aniston During her opening monologue, Jen decided to share some deep, dark “secrets” about Ellen. “Since she’s not here, I [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Jennifer Aniston Lands Apple TV+ a SAG Award

Jennifer Aniston Lands Apple TV+ a SAG Award 00:17

 Jennifer Aniston wins Apple TV+ a SAG Award for best female actor in a television drama series for her performance on the "The Morning Show," making this the second major awards season prize for the streaming service.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wanda Sykes Talks About LGBTQ Representation On TV With Ellen DeGeneres [Video]Wanda Sykes Talks About LGBTQ Representation On TV With Ellen DeGeneres

Wanda Sykes spoke about queer visibility on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” According to the HuffPost, DeGeneres asked Sykes to name the first LGBTQ person she saw on TV. Sykes said it was Liberace and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

2020 SAG Awards: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News [Video]2020 SAG Awards: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News

Other winners included Joaquin Phoenix for 'Joker,' Renée Zellweger for 'Judy,' Brad Pitt for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' Laura Dern for 'Marriage Story,' Jennifer Aniston for 'The Morning Show'..

Credit: THR Events     Duration: 03:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Aniston Wants You To Know She's Not Going To Weigh In On Any Rumors About Herself

Remember the one with the rumor? Well, Jennifer Aniston is still living it. On Friday, the Friends alum so valiantly filled in for her pal Ellen DeGeneres as...
E! Online Also reported by •9to5MacJust JaredAppleInsiderCBS News

Jennifer Aniston Surprising Friends Fans at Central Perk Will Give You All the Feels

Should we get some coffee? On Friday, Jennifer Aniston returned to her old stomping grounds on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and gave Friends fans the surprise of...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.