The Jonas Brothers Are Heading to Las Vegas for New Residency!
The Jonas Brothers just booked a Las Vegas residency! The brothers – Nick, Joe, and Kevin – took to their band's Twitter on Friday (January 24) to announce they are coming to Las Vegas for a new residency in April.
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas have been set to take the stage at the Park Theater at Park MGM for nine shows from 1 to 18 April, as part of the Jonas Brothers In...
