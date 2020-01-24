Global  

The Jonas Brothers Are Heading to Las Vegas for New Residency!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 24 January 2020
The Jonas Brothers just booked a Las Vegas residency! The brothers – Nick, Joe, and Kevin – took to their band’s Twitter on Friday (January 24) to announce they are coming to Las Vegas for a new residency in April. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jonas Brothers “Let’s get it! Let’s gooooo!! We’re [...]
News video: Jonas Brothers announce Las Vegas residency

Jonas Brothers announce Las Vegas residency 00:23

 Jonas Brothers announce Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM. Dates are April 1 to 18, 2020.

Jonas Brothers Head to Las Vegas for First Ever Residency

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas have been set to take the stage at the Park Theater at Park MGM for nine shows from 1 to 18 April, as part of the '*Jonas Brothers* In...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Daily CallerJust JaredBillboard.comJust Jared Jr

XTEK in launching three new ballistic products in Las Vegas

XTEK Ltd (ASX:XTE) will launch three new ballistic products at the 3-day SHOT Show® event in Las Vegas this week. The company has kept details on the products...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •Billboard.com

