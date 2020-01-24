Global  

Manifest's Melissa Roxburgh & J.R. Ramirez Make Their Couple Debut at NBC Midseason Party 2020!

Just Jared Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Melissa Roxburgh and J.R. Ramirez happily strike a pose together while stepping out for NBC and The Cinema Society’s NBC Midseason 2020 Party held at The Rainbow Room on Thursday (January 23) in New York City. The co-stars and real-life couple were joined at the event by their Manifest co-stars Parveen Kaur and Jack Messina, [...]
