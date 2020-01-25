Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Aerosmith Honored by Foo Fighters, Jonas Brothers and More at 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala

Billboard.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Following a week that has rocked the Recording Academy to its very foundation, Friday night’s (Jan. 24) MusiCares annual Person of the Year...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Jonas Brothers Honour Aerosmith With Cover Of 'Crazy'

Jonas Brothers Honour Aerosmith With Cover Of 'Crazy' 01:03

 Taking the stage at the Recording Academy's annual MusiCares gala, the Jonas Brothers serenaded the crowd with a rendition of Aerosmith's 1993 ballad "Crazy".

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joey Kramer Joins Aerosmith On Stage At MusiCares Gala [Video]Joey Kramer Joins Aerosmith On Stage At MusiCares Gala

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer joins the rest of his band mates on stage while accepting the Person of the Year award at the Recording Academy's annual MusiCares Gala before sneaking off ahead of their..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:26Published

Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards On Jan. 14, Demi Lovato returned to social media to announce her upcoming live performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The 27-year-old singer posted the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Aerosmith Re-Team With Run-D.M.C. For Stage-Rocking 'Walk This Way' at 2020 Grammys: Watch

Fresh from their MusiCares Person of the Year gala honors the night before, Aerosmith took the stage at Sunday night's (Jan. 26) 2020 Grammy...
Billboard.com

Johnny Depp, Kesha, Jessie J and More Honor Aerosmith at 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala

Sweet emotions ran high as Johnny Depp and other musicians rocked out onstage in Los Angeles on Friday to pay tribute to legendary rock group Aerosmith at an...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbizCBS News

Tweets about this

robindavidman

Robin Davidman Aerosmith Honored by Foo Fighters, Jonas Brothers and More at 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala… https://t.co/Ccc1kRZwud 16 hours ago

fuggowwettes

The Fuggowwettes RT @cheaptrick: Aerosmith Honored by Foo Fighters, Jonas Brothers and More at 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala https://t.co/nHEazoTRJ… 23 hours ago

Induct_MLE_2021

RRHOF, Induct MLE! 🎸 RT @RafaSardina: Aerosmith honored as this year's MusiCares' Person of the Year. – with Foo Fighters, Sammy Hagar, Cheap Trick, LeAnn Rime… 23 hours ago

inotech_3d

INOTECH3D 💯⛽️🔥💨 Aerosmith Honored by Foo Fighters, Jonas Brothers and More at 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala Following a we… https://t.co/WO7cIUFGy0 1 day ago

milana_nikolaev

Milana Nikolaev Aerosmith Honored by Foo Fighters, Jonas Brothers and More at 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala https://t.co/18BMrBuAWM 1 day ago

TripBMktg

Trip B Marketing Aerosmith Honored by Foo Fighters, Jonas Brothers and More at 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala… https://t.co/5kyfJHNb8K 1 day ago

ShadowLinesDoc

ShadowLines Aerosmith Honored by Foo Fighters, Jonas Brothers and More at 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala https://t.co/rVOsYrI2bA 1 day ago

DenisDvezine

Denis Vézina Aerosmith Honored by Foo Fighters, Jonas Brothers and More at 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala https://t.co/iYSGxah08z via @billboard 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.