Jesse Watters Regales Tucker Carlson With Story of Bernie Sanders Supporters Who Told Him They Appreciate Fox News’ Coverage

Mediaite Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Fox News host Jesse Watters recounted an interaction with Bernie Sanders’ supporters who supposedly told Watters they appreciate Fox News’ coverage of the Vermont senator. “I’m coming home the other night – living in apartment building in lower Manhattan – I get on elevator and elevator doors are closing and the last second, an arm […]
News video: Sanders Accepts Endorsement From Joe Rogan

Sanders Accepts Endorsement From Joe Rogan 00:30

 Joe Rogan said on his podcast that he plans to vote for Bernie Sanders in this year's Democratic primary elections. Sanders has embraced Rogan's support. Business Insider says Sanders is turning the endorsement into an advertisement he shared with his Twitter followers. Rogan is a comedian and...

Polls: Sanders Narrow Lead Going Into Iowa [Video]Polls: Sanders Narrow Lead Going Into Iowa

Associated Press Recent surveys of the Iowa Democratic caucusgoers show Sen. Bernie Sanders in a strong position ahead of the state's February 3 caucuses, but the contest is still unpredictable and..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Poll: Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa [Video]Poll: Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa

Politico reports that among all of the Democratic presidential candidates, Senator Bernie Sanders leads in Iowa. A New York Times Upshot/Siena College poll released on Saturday shows that 25% select..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tucker Carlson Delivers GOP a Warning: Bernie Sanders Could Win ‘Many Thousands’ of Trump Voters

Fox News' *Tucker Carlson* warned Republicans tonight about how 2020 isn't in the bag for them and how *Bernie Sanders* in particular could beat President...
Mediaite

Jesse Watters and Steve Hilton Laugh at Sanders-Warren Tension: ‘Absolutely Fantastic’

Fox News hosts Jesse Watters and Steve Hilton laughed at Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren getting tense with one another at this week’s Democratic...
Mediaite


