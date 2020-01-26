Global  

Joseph Bondy Tells CNN Lev Parnas Has More Recordings of Trump Which Could Be Released Publicly

Mediaite Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Lev Parnas’ attorney indicated on CNN that his client has more recordings of President Donald Trump like the one that was released today and could possibly release more to the public. Joseph Bondy spoke with Anderson Cooper Saturday during CNN’s special coverage of Trump’s ongoing impeachment. Bondy’s interview came after Parnas released a 90-minute recording of […]
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: 'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo

'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo 03:11

 As the impeachment trial carries on, an NPR reporter says she endured a profanity-laden tirade from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when she questioned him on former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. Meanwhile, an audio recording surfaces purporting to show President Trump ordering her removal....

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders Surges to the Top With Biden in Democratic Presidential Bid [Video]Sanders Surges to the Top With Biden in Democratic Presidential Bid

Sanders Surges to the Top With Biden in Democratic Presidential Bid The results of a new CNN poll show the Vermont Senator at the top of the pack of hopefuls. The poll marks the first time Sanders'..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

Martin Luther King III Unsure if Donald Trump's MLK Day Tweets Are 'Accurate' [Video]Martin Luther King III Unsure if Donald Trump's MLK Day Tweets Are 'Accurate'

On Tuesday, King appeared on CNN where he addressed Donald Trump's tweets about his economic record.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lev Parnas Releases Recording Of Trump Dinner

On the recording, a person believed to be Parnas is heard describing Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch as a risk for Mr. Trump.
CBS 2

WATCH: CNN’s Erin Burnett Plays Supercut of Trump Praising, Then Distancing Himself From Problematic Supporters

CNN’s Erin Burnett offered a brutal takedown of President Donald Trump’s dubious claim he doesn’t know indicted supporter Lev Parnas, by playing a supercut...
Mediaite

Tweets about this

Marcie_too

Marcie RT @AC360: Lev Parnas’s attorney, Joseph Bondy, tells @andersoncooper that his client is in possession of more recordings of President Trum… 34 seconds ago

DlrDlheidel

DLR RT @LeeHolly81: @realDonaldTrump Lev Parnas’s attorney, Joseph Bondy, tells @andersoncooper that his client is in possession of more record… 5 minutes ago

