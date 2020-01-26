Joseph Bondy Tells CNN Lev Parnas Has More Recordings of Trump Which Could Be Released Publicly
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () Lev Parnas’ attorney indicated on CNN that his client has more recordings of President Donald Trump like the one that was released today and could possibly release more to the public. Joseph Bondy spoke with Anderson Cooper Saturday during CNN’s special coverage of Trump’s ongoing impeachment. Bondy’s interview came after Parnas released a 90-minute recording of […]
As the impeachment trial carries on, an NPR reporter says she endured a profanity-laden tirade from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when she questioned him on former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. Meanwhile, an audio recording surfaces purporting to show President Trump ordering her removal....