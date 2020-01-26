Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hillary Clinton Explains Her Bernie Sanders Comments at Sundance 2020

Just Jared Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Hillary Clinton walks the red carpet at the premiere of her new Hulu docu-series Hillary during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday (January 25) at The Ray in Park City, Utah. Later in the day, the former Secretary of State attended a special reception, where she met up with Succession‘s Nicholas Braun and Hulu [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Hillary Clinton walks back Sanders comments

Hillary Clinton walks back Sanders comments 01:34

 Hillary Clinton appeared to walk back comments she made about Bernie Sanders, after she refused to say whether she would endorse him if he captures the Democratic party's nomination. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders focuses on Trump's impeachment rather than Hillary Clinton's comments against him [Video]Sanders focuses on Trump's impeachment rather than Hillary Clinton's comments against him

Hillary Clinton told the Hollywood Reporter that “nobody likes” Sen. Bernie Sanders. According to Politico, Clinton said she would refuse to support him if he wins the primary. Sanders’ aids and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Sanders Focuses On Trump's Impeachment Rather Than Hillary Clinton's Comments Against Him [Video]Sanders Focuses On Trump's Impeachment Rather Than Hillary Clinton's Comments Against Him

Hillary Clinton told the Hollywood Reporter that “nobody likes” Sen. Bernie Sanders. According to Politico, Clinton said she would refuse to support him if he wins the primary. Sanders’ aids and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AOC-Linked Group Fires Back At Hillary Clinton Over Bernie Sanders Comments

unacceptable
Daily Caller

Hillary Clinton Slams Bernie Sanders & Reveals How She Really Feels About Him

Hillary Clinton is on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter‘s latest issue, and she’s revealing her true feelings about Bernie Sanders. If you don’t know,...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

oboEntertainme1

OBO Entertainment Hillary Clinton explains comments by Bernie Sanders on Sundance 2020 https://t.co/KbWR5YlAwj https://t.co/gxn7g9FASx 2 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Hillary Clinton explained those Bernie Sanders comments while attending her #Sundance premiere https://t.co/V3WMk3ORJm 2 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @THR: "I hope people recognize that they can see my life story as part of our political story and understand what we and others have bee… 2 hours ago

JustMe92303

JJ @ObiterDictum101 @FactbaseFeed @josephabondy Explains why he didn't want Bernie https://t.co/LtLysef32N 9 hours ago

THR

The Hollywood Reporter "I hope people recognize that they can see my life story as part of our political story and understand what we and… https://t.co/IvcJ2nmktE 10 hours ago

dms1485

D Schmitt RT @NPRItsBeenAMin: A new move by the Supreme Court will clear the way for civil lawsuits in the Flint Water Crisis. @vanromo explains what… 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.