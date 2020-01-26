Republic Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and other Bollywood celebrities wish everyone on social media

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

As the nation celebrates its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, big-starry names of Bollywood got high in the spirit of patriotism and extended their warm filled wishes to the citizens.



To begin with, the legendary actor of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, took to Twitter handle and extended the Republic Day wishes to everyone. The Dada... 👓 View full article

