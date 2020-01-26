Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Republic Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and other Bollywood celebrities wish everyone on social media

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
As the nation celebrates its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, big-starry names of Bollywood got high in the spirit of patriotism and extended their warm filled wishes to the citizens.

To begin with, the legendary actor of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, took to Twitter handle and extended the Republic Day wishes to everyone. The Dada...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Kabir Khan shares his vision for India on Republic Day

Kabir Khan shares his vision for India on Republic Day 00:52

 Kabir Khan shares his vision for India on Republic Day #KabirKhan #TheForgottenArmy #AmazonPrimeVideo #RepublicDay #SunnyKaushal #Sharvari #JaiHind

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amit Sadh's special message for Republic Day [Video]Amit Sadh's special message for Republic Day

Amit Sadh's special message for Republic Day #AmitSadh, #Bollywood, #RepublicDay #DurgaChakravarty

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:56Published

Study finds food is taking center field at this year's Super Bowl party [Video]Study finds food is taking center field at this year's Super Bowl party

Food is officially more important than the game when it comes to reasons for attending a Super Bowl party, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 American adults asked respondents the top reasons..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

R-Day 2020: Bollywood celebs wish 'peace', 'love', 'growth'

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Kajol, a string of Bollywood celebrities on Sunday wished everyone a...
Sify Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Karan Johar: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is the single biggest slap in my face and my biggest reality check

Karan Johar talks about his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Jaya...
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.