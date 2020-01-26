WH Press Sec Grisham Dismisses Blowback on Trump Tweet: Schiff’s Obsession With the President is a ‘Mental Issue’
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () White House Press Secretary *Stephanie Grisham* faced an extensive interview on Sunday, during which, she was pressed over a number of subjects involving *Lev Parnas, Mike Pompeo*, and President *Donald Trump's* "threat" to *Adam Schiff*.
Lead Democratic prosecutor Adam Schiff at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday quoted U.S. Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, saying the abuse of power Hamilton wrote about is "precisely the abuse that's being undertaken by our current...
U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, the House Democrat leading the impeachment case against President Donald Trump, and White House counsel Pat Cipollone argued their points for and against removing the..