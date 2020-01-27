Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jonas Brothers Bring Their Wives to Grammys 2020 - See Red Carpet Photos!

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The Jonas Brothers have arrived at the 2020 Grammy Awards and the guys were all joined by their wives! Nick, Joe, and Kevin were joined by Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas at the event on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The JoBros are going to perform during the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Grammys

Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Grammys 08:21

 These are a few of our favorite things from the 2020 Grammys red carpet! For this list, we’re taking a look at the most memorable red carpet looks at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, from music industry icons like Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Lizzo. Join MsMojo as we count down our picks for the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jonas Brothers stylist adds their individual style to each look [Video]Jonas Brothers stylist adds their individual style to each look

The Jonas Brothers' stylist always makes sure to follow each member's "individual style" when dressing the group.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:09Published

The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2020 Grammys | Billboard News [Video]The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2020 Grammys | Billboard News

Here are the best looks from the Grammys red carpet.

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

PICS: Priyanka, Nick at the Grammys red carpet

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas decked up in their glamorous best for the Grammys, hosted at Staples Center in Los Angeles. PC opted for a plunging neckline...
IndiaTimes

Jonas Brothers Thankful the Grammys 'Let Us Back In' at Concert Ahead of Ceremony

Ahead of Sunday's Grammys, the Jonas Brothers brought a slice of their Happiness Begins Tour to the Citi Sound Vault at the Hollywood Palladium...
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AsumeTech

AsumeTech The Jonas Brothers Restore Camp Rock With Their Latest TikTok Video https://t.co/iV5KiAcS0Z 1 day ago

lady_martine

☆★ Martine ★☆ RT @JustJared: The Jonas Brothers and their wives (the J Sisters!) have arrived together at the #Grammys! https://t.co/UPfkkpGwrp 1 day ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Jonas Brothers Bring Their Wives to Grammys 2020 - See Red Carpet Photos! https://t.co/3NMekIx0jk di @JustJared 2 days ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Jonas Brothers Bring Their Wives to Grammys 2020 - See Red Carpet Photos! https://t.co/tF3juPsziy via @JustJared 2 days ago

glxsslipper

* 𝖑olɑ. RT @sxriusbIack: thats enough of jonas brothers bring their wives to the stage 2 days ago

sxriusbIack

ana thats enough of jonas brothers bring their wives to the stage 2 days ago

ComeTogether

la vet I have money on the fact the Jonas Brothers bring their wives on stage 2 days ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Jonas Brothers Bring Their Wives to Grammys 2020 – See Red Carpet Photos! https://t.co/VOOMGNw4DK https://t.co/mRXA2if1dL 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.