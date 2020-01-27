Global  

Liza Koshy Supports Her 'Work It' Movie Producer Alicia Keys at Grammys 2020

Just Jared Jr Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Liza Koshy wears a fun zebra print dress to the 2020 Grammy Awards held at Staples Center on Sunday evening (January 26) in Los Angeles. The 23-year-old actress and YouTube personality stepped out for her first Grammys to support host Alicia Keys. Alicia is actually a producer on Liza‘s upcoming Netflix movie Work It, which [...]
News video: The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant 01:32

 The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant The NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Lizzo opened the show by declaring, "Tonight is for Kobe." Grammy Awards host Alicia Keys shared heartfelt words before singing, "It's So Hard to Say...

