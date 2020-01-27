Liza Koshy Supports Her 'Work It' Movie Producer Alicia Keys at Grammys 2020
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Liza Koshy wears a fun zebra print dress to the 2020 Grammy Awards held at Staples Center on Sunday evening (January 26) in Los Angeles. The 23-year-old actress and YouTube personality stepped out for her first Grammys to support host Alicia Keys. Alicia is actually a producer on Liza‘s upcoming Netflix movie Work It, which [...]
