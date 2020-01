Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Camila Cabello sang a song about her dad at the 2020 Grammys and she brought him to tears while he sat in the front row! The 22-year-old entertainer performed her song “First Man” at the event on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila [...] 👓 View full article