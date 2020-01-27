Global  

Aerosmith & Run-DMC Perform Together at the Grammys 2020

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Aerosmith and Run-DMC are burning up the stage. The legendary rockers and hip-hop group teamed up on stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Aerosmith Aerosmith hit the stage to perform “Livin’ on the Edge,” and then teamed [...]
News video: Aerosmith Honored At Musicares Celebration Ahead Of Grammys

Aerosmith Honored At Musicares Celebration Ahead Of Grammys 02:57

 Rock group Aerosmith was honored Friday night at the Musicares event ahead of the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Aerosmith Honored at Pre-Grammy Awards Benefit [Video]Aerosmith Honored at Pre-Grammy Awards Benefit

At MusiCares Person of the Year benefit in Los Angeles, musicians from all genres turned out Friday night to pay tribute to Aerosmith. Betty Yu reports. (1-24-20)

Aerosmith Drummer Sues His Own Band [Video]Aerosmith Drummer Sues His Own Band

CNN reports Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer is suing his own band. News of the lawsuit broke just days before Aerosmith is set to perform at the Grammy. Kramer is suing for breach of contract against..

Aerosmith Responds to Joey Kramer's Lawsuit Ahead of Grammys Performance

The 2020 Grammy Awards will have its moment of rock ‘n’ roll when Aerosmith drop in a performance.  Not everything is rolling...
Aerosmith honored as 2020 MusiCares "Person of the Year"

Aerosmith’s “Janie’s Got A Gun” earned the band their first Grammy award. Lead singer Steven Tyler wanted the song to draw attention to issues other rock...
MekoStarr

Gospel Music Aerosmith & Run-DMC Perform Together at the Grammys 2020 30 minutes ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Aerosmith & Run-DMC Perform Together at the Grammys 2020 https://t.co/n2Dgpz9AxH via @JustJared 44 minutes ago

corylarrabee

Cory Larrabee RT @JustJared: Aerosmith and Run-DMC perform together at the #Grammys: https://t.co/oIl0fQIcif 46 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Aerosmith and Run-DMC perform together at the #Grammys: https://t.co/oIl0fQIcif 50 minutes ago

galinumber2

Madan If you did not watch it already, look for the clips of Grammys and please watch Aerosmith and Run DMC perform Walk… https://t.co/FNPBIYP6Ak 1 hour ago

Doctor_Venkman

David @Aerosmith and @OfficialRunDMC BLEW UP THE GRAMMIES!! For real, the ONLY reason I watched. So freaking cool to see them perform together! 2 hours ago

Mattstars

Matt! Feels like Aerosmith and Run DMC perform together every other year in something? Is this just me? #grammys 2 hours ago

faronheit

Faronheit The next time Aerosmith and Run DMC perform together, they’re going to need to retitle the song “Walker This Way”. #GRAMMYs 2 hours ago

