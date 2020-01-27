Global  

Dave Chappelle Was at Grammys 2020, Despite Not Accepting Award On Stage

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Dave Chappelle was actually at the 2020 Grammy Awards, even though he didn’t go up on stage to accept his award! The 46-year-old comedian won the award for Best Comedy Album, but he was no where to be seen during the event on Sunday night (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Dave [...]
News video: Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards 01:12

 His mother joined him on stage for the big moment It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award.

Billie Eilish Doesn't Think She Deserved to Win Album of the Year at Grammys 2020!

Billie Eilish hits the stage to accept the award for Album of the Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Mid-DayJust Jared

Rosalia Wins Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album at Grammys 2020 Pre-Show!

Rosalia is a Grammy winner! The 26-year-old Spanish superstar appears on stage to accept an award during the premiere ceremony at the 2020 Grammy Awards on...
Just Jared Also reported by •Mid-Day

