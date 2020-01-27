Billie Eilish Doesn't Think She Deserved to Win Album of the Year at Grammys 2020!

ً y’all are so mean to billie eilish. and for what? because she’s young? so you think she doesn’t deserve success? be… https://t.co/SW73uU7T85 6 minutes ago ♡♡ 𝕁𝕒𝕪 𝕚𝕤 𝕚𝕟 𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖 𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕙 𝔸𝕣𝕚 ♡♡ @bbbfffds8 @ArianaGrande Billie Eilish earned it tbh. even on camera when Billie was being such a sweetheart and sa… https://t.co/yoV4HmNNi9 1 hour ago drew I can’t be the only person who think Billie Eilish doesn’t deserve any of those awards 2 hours ago Dawn Raven On YouTube It's sad to see that out of all the people Billie eilish Won three of the categories in the Grammy awards. She does… https://t.co/gagfXFc4gb 2 hours ago Brandon Filler Am I the only one who doesn’t think Billie Eilish is that great? Best new artist, Album of the year and song of th… https://t.co/Y7z0EQsDO1 2 hours ago miche i think i am the only person that doesn’t care about billie eilish. i know that does not make me cool. in fact it a… https://t.co/sdhKfTJiNB 3 hours ago Shiners I think I’m the only one who doesn’t get Billie Eilish. All I hear is whispering... 4 hours ago 🌸🦄💗 Am I the only one who doesn’t listen to Billie Eilish? I think I like this song she’s performing. #GRAMMYs 4 hours ago