Billie Eilish Doesn't Think She Deserved to Win Album of the Year at Grammys 2020!

Just Jared Jr Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Billie Eilish hits the stage to accept the award for Album of the Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 18-year-old singer accepted the award for her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...]
News video: Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys 01:10

 Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys The 18-year-old also took home the award for best new artist. In addition to record of the year, her tune, "Bad Guy," won song of the year. In the four major categories that she won, Eilish made history as the youngest artist to have...

Billie Eilish sweeps 2020 Grammys [Video]Billie Eilish sweeps 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish took home all of the biggest awards at this year’s Grammys and we’re SHOOK.

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards His mother joined him on stage for the big moment. It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award. In his speech, Tyler also..

Billie Eilish Wins Album of the Year at Grammys 2020, Says Ariana Grande Deserves It

Billie Eilish is a winner AGAIN! The 18-year-old singer took home the award for Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at the 2020 Grammy...
Tyler, The Creator's 'Igor' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammys

Tyler, the Creator won his first Grammy on Sunday night (Jan. 26), as his critically acclaimed album Igor was awarded best rap album. The...
Tweets about this

vanswonderwall

ً y’all are so mean to billie eilish. and for what? because she’s young? so you think she doesn’t deserve success? be… https://t.co/SW73uU7T85 6 minutes ago

daydreaminAGxJA

♡♡ 𝕁𝕒𝕪 𝕚𝕤 𝕚𝕟 𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖 𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕙 𝔸𝕣𝕚 ♡♡ @bbbfffds8 @ArianaGrande Billie Eilish earned it tbh. even on camera when Billie was being such a sweetheart and sa… https://t.co/yoV4HmNNi9 1 hour ago

mancoozi

drew I can’t be the only person who think Billie Eilish doesn’t deserve any of those awards 2 hours ago

Yourbreathtaki1

Dawn Raven On YouTube It's sad to see that out of all the people Billie eilish Won three of the categories in the Grammy awards. She does… https://t.co/gagfXFc4gb 2 hours ago

Filler8

Brandon Filler Am I the only one who doesn’t think Billie Eilish is that great? Best new artist, Album of the year and song of th… https://t.co/Y7z0EQsDO1 2 hours ago

michefrench

miche i think i am the only person that doesn’t care about billie eilish. i know that does not make me cool. in fact it a… https://t.co/sdhKfTJiNB 3 hours ago

mrsabad

Shiners I think I’m the only one who doesn’t get Billie Eilish. All I hear is whispering... 4 hours ago

AsToldBy_VAL

🌸🦄💗 Am I the only one who doesn’t listen to Billie Eilish? I think I like this song she’s performing. #GRAMMYs 4 hours ago

