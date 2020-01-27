Global  

Camila Cabello & Ben Platt Perform in a Tribute to Education at Grammys 2020

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Camila Cabello and Ben Platt appear on stage while performing in a tribute to music education at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The two young stars joined lots of other artists like John Legend, Cyndi Lauper, Gary Clark Jr., Joshua Bell, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, [...]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Camila Cabello vows to accept Grammy award in her underwear

Camila Cabello vows to accept Grammy award in her underwear 01:16

 During a recent interview with RADIO.COM, Camila Cabello talked about what to expect at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

