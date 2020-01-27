Camila Cabello & Ben Platt Perform in a Tribute to Education at Grammys 2020
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Camila Cabello and Ben Platt appear on stage while performing in a tribute to music education at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The two young stars joined lots of other artists like John Legend, Cyndi Lauper, Gary Clark Jr., Joshua Bell, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, [...]
A lot of stars gathered on stage at the end of the night at the 2020 Grammy Awards to pay tribute to music education! Camila Cabello and Ben Platt are just two... Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Billboard.com •Sify •Just Jared •USATODAY.com
Meanwhile, Billie Eilish delivers a rendition of 'When the Party's Over' for her first ever Grammy performance, while Usher teams up with FKA twigs and Sheila E.... AceShowbiz Also reported by •Just Jared Jr
Tweets about this
Lisa Lisa RT @NYMag: Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, Gary Clark Jr., Misty Copeland, Common, pianist Lang Lang, and more joined up to perfor… 15 minutes ago
Priscila Camila Cabello & Ben Platt Perform a 'Fame' Song for Grammys Tribute https://t.co/0hOzcELD2L via @JustJaredJr1 hour ago