Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Cardi B Drips in Diamonds at Grammys 2020 with Offset

Cardi B Drips in Diamonds at Grammys 2020 with Offset

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Cardi B is slaying the 2020 Grammys! The 27-year-old rapper was joined by husband Offset as she attended the music awards show on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B Cardi dazzled in a flesh-colored dress covered in diamonds while the 28-year-old Migos [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Quavo Teases Migos' 'Culture 3' Release and Talks Cardi B and Offset Chemistry | Grammys 2020 [Video]Quavo Teases Migos' 'Culture 3' Release and Talks Cardi B and Offset Chemistry | Grammys 2020

Quavo Teases Migos' 'Culture 3' Release and Talks Cardi B and Offset Chemistry | Grammys 2020

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:54Published

Cardi B Opens Up About Forgiving Offset For Cheating [Video]Cardi B Opens Up About Forgiving Offset For Cheating

Cardi B opened up about fixing her marriage with Offset in an interview with Vogue. According to Business Insider, videos of Offset with other women surface online shortly after their marriage. Cardi B..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.