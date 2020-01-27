Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Grammys 2020: Most Tweeted Moments, Internet’s Reaction To Tyler, The Creator + FKA Twigs Outfits, Biggest Song Tweets + More

SOHH Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Grammys 2020: Most Tweeted Moments, Internet’s Reaction To Tyler, The Creator + FKA Twigs Outfits, Biggest Song Tweets + MoreThe Grammy Awards show lived up to the hype and then some last night. In celebration of the epic ceremony, here’s a look at some of the most tweeted moments, reactions to celebrity outfits and more. Look and comment below! Most Tweeted moments of the #GRAMMYs: Demi Lovato performs “Anyone” BTS fans react to “Purple […]

The post Grammys 2020: Most Tweeted Moments, Internet’s Reaction To Tyler, The Creator + FKA Twigs Outfits, Biggest Song Tweets + More appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards 01:12

 Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards His mother joined him on stage for the big moment. It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award. In his speech, Tyler also thanked Pharrell, whom he has cited as one of his major influences in music. Tyler, the Creator,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From 2020 Grammy Awards

At the 2020 Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish becomes the second artist in history to win across the four major categories, while Ariana Grande leaves empty handed despite five nominations for ‘Thank U,..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:47Published

2020 Grammys Recap [Video]2020 Grammys Recap

The 2020 Grammy Awards has wrapped, with Billie Eilish sweeping the top four categories — song, record, album and new artist. Other top awards went to Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tanya Tucker and more

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grammys 2020: Demi Lovato Makes Emotional Return, Tyler, the Creator Earns First Grammy

The former Disney darling is so emotional during the performance for her brand new song, 'Anyone', that she even needs to restart her set and cries in the...
AceShowbiz

Jonas Brothers Debut New Song 'Five More Minutes' During Performance at Grammys 2020

The Jonas Brothers just debuted a brand new song during their performance at the Grammys! The trio – Nick, Joe and Kevin – took the stage during the award...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

emilia_wozny

Emilia Woźny RT @ThePopHub: Most tweeted moments of the 2020 #GRAMMYs: #1. Demi Lovato performing “Anyone” #2. BTS fans react to “Purple You” tweet #3.… 21 seconds ago

BangwolThe

Bangwol The Sweety RT @shadow_twts: Hot Talking Points From the 2020 Grammys Most Tweeted Moments #2 @BTS_twt fans react to “Purple you” Tweet Most Tweeted… 2 minutes ago

bethany_pace

Bethany RT @MikeAdamOnAir: Most tweeted about moments of the 2020 #GRAMMYs: 1. #DemiLovato performing “Anyone” 2. #BTS fans reacting to “Purple Yo… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.