Kate Middleton & Prince William Pay Respects at Holocaust Memorial Day Ceremony
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) attend the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in Westminster on Monday (January 27) in London, England. Holocaust memorial day takes place on January 27 every year. The day remembers the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, and honors survivors of the Holocaust, Nazi Persecution, [...]
The Duchess of Cambridge / Kensington Palace Kate Middleton took a series of photos of survivors of the Holocaust as part of a new exhibition. The photos depict survivors with their families, and come 75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz. Some of the images taken by Kate Middleton are viewable...