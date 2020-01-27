Global  

Kate Middleton & Prince William Pay Respects at Holocaust Memorial Day Ceremony

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) attend the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in Westminster on Monday (January 27) in London, England. Holocaust memorial day takes place on January 27 every year. The day remembers the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, and honors survivors of the Holocaust, Nazi Persecution, [...]
News video: Kate Middleton 'Life-Affirming' Photos: Holocaust Survivors

Kate Middleton 'Life-Affirming' Photos: Holocaust Survivors 00:33

 The Duchess of Cambridge / Kensington Palace Kate Middleton took a series of photos of survivors of the Holocaust as part of a new exhibition. The photos depict survivors with their families, and come 75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz. Some of the images taken by Kate Middleton are viewable...

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with Holocaust survivors ahead of the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in London. The event also marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of..

'We forget at our peril: London mayor Sadiq Khan attends Auschwitz memorial

