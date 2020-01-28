Global  

GOP Senator Shouts at CNN Analyst Brian Karem for Aggressive Questioning on Trump Impeachment

Playboy's senior White House reporter and CNN analyst *Brian Karem* got into a heated exchange with GOP senators on Capitol Hill late Monday night over why President* Donald Trump*'s former national security advisor *John Bolton* shouldn't testify before the Senate.
News video: GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations

GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations 02:20

 Senate Republicans came under new pressure to allow witnesses and new documents in President Trump's impeachment trial after news that a former top aide wrote a book that undercuts Trump's versions of events in the Ukraine affair. Jonah Green reports.

U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was "increasingly likely" at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a day after Democrats made their opening case for the removal of President Donald Trump from office said, "I don't think Joe Biden's corrupt, but I don't think he's..

Jake Tapper Confronts GOP Senator on Trump Tweet About Schiff Not Having 'Paid the Price, Yet': He's 'Been Getting Death Threats'

CNN's Jake Tapper confronted Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) about a Sunday morning tweet from President Donald Trump in which he went after House Intelligence...
'ARE YOU KIDDING?!': CNN's Jeffrey Toobin Lights Fire to 'Mind Boggling' Arguments From Trump Legal Team

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin mocked President Donald Trump's impeachment defense lawyer Ken Starr over his moral argument against impeachment, Monday,...
