Bolton Book Reportedly Says He Raised Concerns About Trump Doing ‘Personal Favors’ for Erdogan, Xi Jinping Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The New York Times has dropped another big detail from *John Bolton's* new book concerning the president's interactions with foreign leaders. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this hypervocal Bolton Told Barr He Was Worried Trump Was Doing Favors For Xi And Erdogan, Book Reportedly Says… https://t.co/XklnFEjJ3f 1 minute ago Michele Harrison RT @AriadneBoudicca: Bolton Reportedly Raised Alarm About Trump Granting Favors To China, Turkey Leaders The former national security advi… 3 minutes ago 🍀Lucky Or. Good👍 RT @vishne0: Bolton’s Circulating Book Reportedly Says Trump Sought to Withhold Ukraine Aid Until Bidens' Probe https://t.co/Kmrnp8qpwc #… 4 minutes ago Charles Seymour Bolton to Reportedly Claim He Raised Concerns About Trump Doing 'Personal Favors' for Erdogan, Xi Jinping https://t.co/tRIA8YaRF4 26 minutes ago Jackie Meyer RT @HuffPost: BREAKING: The former national security adviser reportedly says in a book draft that he spoke to Attorney General William Barr… 29 minutes ago Jayden j Traitor trump's favors for China's trademarks for his daughter-wife & a trump tower Turkey Bolton Raised Alarm Abo… https://t.co/uuZ0O4X3fo 37 minutes ago CriticalDragon1177 RT @holybullies: Bolton Book Reportedly Says He Raised Concerns About Trump Doing 'Personal Favors' for Erdogan, Xi Jinping https://t.co/PY… 38 minutes ago Vishal Sharma Bolton’s Circulating Book Reportedly Says Trump Sought to Withhold Ukraine Aid Until Bidens' Probe… https://t.co/WOTus3xMGg 38 minutes ago