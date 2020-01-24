Global  

Caitlyn Jenner Says She Avoided Being Caught In Bathing Suit While On 'I'm a Celebrity'!

Just Jared Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Caitlyn Jenner is gorgeous in a silver dress as she strikes a pose on the red carpet at the 2020 National Television Awards held at The O2 Arena on Tuesday (January 28) in London, England. On the same day, the 70-year-old reality star made an appearance on Loose Women and revealed that she enlisted the [...]
 Caitlyn Jenner felt anxious showering whilst on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' over fears the cameras would catch her at a "private moment".

