Caitlyn Jenner Says She Avoided Being Caught In Bathing Suit While On 'I'm a Celebrity'!

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Caitlyn Jenner is gorgeous in a silver dress as she strikes a pose on the red carpet at the 2020 National Television Awards held at The O2 Arena on Tuesday (January 28) in London, England. On the same day, the 70-year-old reality star made an appearance on Loose Women and revealed that she enlisted the [...] 👓 View full article

