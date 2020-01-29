LeBron James Shares a Happy Memory of Kobe Bryant After His Death

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LeBron James is continuing to think of the late Kobe Bryant. The 35-year-old Lakers basketball star honored Kobe with another post following his initial tribute on Monday (January 27) in memory of the superstar on Tuesday (January 28). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of LeBron James “♾ my brother!! I love you man!! 💔🙏🏾❤️. [...] 👓 View full article

