LeBron James Shares a Happy Memory of Kobe Bryant After His Death

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
LeBron James is continuing to think of the late Kobe Bryant. The 35-year-old Lakers basketball star honored Kobe with another post following his initial tribute on Monday (January 27) in memory of the superstar on Tuesday (January 28). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of LeBron James “♾ my brother!! I love you man!! 💔🙏🏾❤️. [...]
News video: LeBron James Tribute To Kobe Bryant Slammed By Fans

LeBron James Tribute To Kobe Bryant Slammed By Fans 02:19

 LeBron James breaks his silence following the loss of Kobe Bryant. Plus - The UConn Huskies honor Gianna Bryant in a touching way.

