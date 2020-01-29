Global  

Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade, & More Honor Kobe Bryant in NBA Special Tribute (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Charles Barkley, and more are mourning Kobe Bryant. The basketball stars got together for a tearful, hour-long NBA pre-game special tribute at the Staples Center Tuesday (January 28). Shaq revealed that when he first learned of the tragic news, “I didn’t want to believe it.” “I haven’t felt a pain that [...]
News video: Kobe Bryant’s Death Inspired Shaquille O’Neal to ‘Delete [His] Beef’ With Others

Kobe Bryant’s Death Inspired Shaquille O’Neal to ‘Delete [His] Beef’ With Others 01:13

 Kobe Bryant’s Death Inspired Shaquille O’Neal to ‘Delete [His] Beef’ With Others Following the death of Kobe Bryant on Jan. 26, fellow basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal opened up about how the loss has affected him. Speaking on his podcast, 'The Big Podcast with Shaq,' O'Neal said the loss...

Kanye West holds midnight Sunday Service in honor of Kobe Bryant

 Kanye West organized a special midnight Sunday Service in honor of his late friend Kobe Bryant.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •E! Online

Alicia Keys Reveals How Kobe Bryant Grammys Tribute Came Together in 'Minutes'

Alicia Keys stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (Jan. 29) to talk about how her Grammys tribute to Kobe Bryant came together at the...
Billboard.com


