Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade, & More Honor Kobe Bryant in NBA Special Tribute (Video)
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Charles Barkley, and more are mourning Kobe Bryant. The basketball stars got together for a tearful, hour-long NBA pre-game special tribute at the Staples Center Tuesday (January 28). Shaq revealed that when he first learned of the tragic news, “I didn’t want to believe it.” “I haven’t felt a pain that [...]
