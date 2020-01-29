Issa Rae & LaKeith Stanfield Star in 'The Photograph' - Watch the Trailer! (Video)

Global  

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield star in the new movie The Photograph, out on February 14, and you can watch the new trailer right here! The romance film, which hits theaters on Valentine’s Day, is described as a romance where a woman must learn from the secrets in her mother’s past if she is to [...]
News video: The Photograph movie

The Photograph movie 01:57

 The Photograph - Official Trailer 2 - In Theaters Valentine's Day Plot synopsis: On Valentine's Day, Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield connect in a romance where a woman must learn from the secrets in her mother's past if she is to move forward and allow herself to love and be loved. When famed...

Lakeith Stanfield Tells 'Kimmel' He Wants To Be Next 'Joker': 'Wait Till They See Me Do It'!

LaKeith Stanfield is ready to be the next Joker! While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (January 29), the Knives Out star opened up...
Just Jared

