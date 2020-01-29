Issa Rae & LaKeith Stanfield Star in 'The Photograph' - Watch the Trailer! (Video)

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield star in the new movie The Photograph, out on February 14, and you can watch the new trailer right here! The romance film, which hits theaters on Valentine’s Day, is described as a romance where a woman must learn from the secrets in her mother’s past if she is to [...] 👓 View full article

