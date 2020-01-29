Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Support Canadian Cause in New Home in North America

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are supporting their new home in Canada. The pair took to Instagram Story from their @sussexroyal account to support Bell Let’s Talk, a mental health initiative in Canada. “We are so happy to be supporting Bell’s mental health campaign. Each time you watch @bell_letstalk official video on Instagram, Bell will [...] 👓 View full article

