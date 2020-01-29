Watch Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Be Forced to Read out a Trump Tweet at Impeachment Trial
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was made to read out one of President Donald Trump’s Twitter posts Wednesday during the Senate impeachment trial. “Question from Senator [Ed] Markey to the House managers,” declared Roberts, before reading out, “On Monday, President Trump tweeted, ‘The Democrat-controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify.’ So that […]
Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is the most powerful judge in America. He's just 64 years old. The conservative leaning, Harvard-educated judge is presiding over Pres. Trump's Senate impeachment trial. What do we know about him? Business Insider says he's been lauded for his...