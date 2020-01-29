Global  

Watch Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Be Forced to Read out a Trump Tweet at Impeachment Trial

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was made to read out one of President Donald Trump’s Twitter posts Wednesday during the Senate impeachment trial. “Question from Senator [Ed] Markey to the House managers,” declared Roberts, before reading out, “On Monday, President Trump tweeted, ‘The Democrat-controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify.’ So that […]
News video: Who Is Justice John Roberts?

Who Is Justice John Roberts? 00:34

 Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is the most powerful judge in America. He's just 64 years old. The conservative leaning, Harvard-educated judge is presiding over Pres. Trump's Senate impeachment trial. What do we know about him? Business Insider says he's been lauded for his...

Schiff notes DOJ lawyer's contradictory impeachment argument, drawing laughter [Video]Schiff notes DOJ lawyer's contradictory impeachment argument, drawing laughter

A lawyer for the Department of Justice on Thursday argued in federal court that the U.S. House of Representatives can use its impeachment powers if the president defies congressional subpoenas.

Schiff Gets a Laugh By Pointing Out DOJ’s Surprising Testimony on Subpoenas [Video]Schiff Gets a Laugh By Pointing Out DOJ’s Surprising Testimony on Subpoenas

Lead House Manager Adam Schiff in Trump's impeachment trial brought a little incredulous humor into the proceedings when he pointed out the Justice Department's contradictory position on subpoenas..

Kamala Harris Slips Trump’s Infamous Access Hollywood Quote into Question for Impeachment Managers

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) got Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to read out a quote from President Donald Trump’s “Access Hollywood tape,” in which...
Mediaite

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts tells both sides in impeachment trial to 'remember where they are'

"Those addressing the Senate should remember where they are," Roberts told the panels. He told them to "use language conducive to civil discourse."
USATODAY.com

