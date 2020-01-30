Global  

Chief Justice Roberts Reportedly Shut Down Rand Paul Attempt to Name Alleged Whistleblower at Trial

Mediaite Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Chief Justice Roberts Reportedly Shut Down Rand Paul Attempt to Name Alleged Whistleblower at TrialSenator *Rand Paul* (R-KY) wants to challenge Chief Justice *John Roberts* over revealing the name of the whistleblower who came forward in the Ukranian scandal, by stating the name aloud in an impeachment trial question.
News video: Washington Roundup: Chief Justice Roberts' Role In Impeachment

Washington Roundup: Chief Justice Roberts' Role In Impeachment 02:49

 Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is presiding over the Senate&apos;s impeachment trial. So what does he actually do?

Chief Justice John Roberts Blocks Attempt To Out Whistleblower [Video]Chief Justice John Roberts Blocks Attempt To Out Whistleblower

During the Senate impeachment trial, Chief Justice John Roberts declined to read a question from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) that included the name of the alleged Ukraine whistleblower.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:36Published

Roberts looks to Rehnquist role for trial [Video]Roberts looks to Rehnquist role for trial

A law professor says Chief Justice John Roberts probably looked to late Chief Justice Rehnquist for how to conduct an impeachment trial.

Credit: WISN     Duration: 02:25Published


John Roberts Shoots Down Rand Paul’s Attempt To Name Whistleblower

'The presiding officer declines to read the question'
Daily Caller

Justice Roberts blocks Sen. Paul from naming whistleblower, source says -- and now Paul may force the issue

Chief Justice Roberts is attempting to block Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul from posing a question during the Senate impeachment trial which names the...
FOXNews.com

