Alan Dershowitz Goes OFF to Wolf Blitzer Over Pro-Trump Impeachment Defense: ‘CNN Distorted My Point to Misinform’

Mediaite Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Harvard Law School’s Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz blasted CNN for playing a clip of his arguing on behalf of President Donald Trump that got a ton of attention on all cable news outlets over the past 24 hours. The Harvard professor — and nearly ubiquitous visage on cable news — argued on the Senate floor […]
