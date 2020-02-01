Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Usher Sings 'Amazing Grace' for Kobe Bryant at First Lakers Game Since His Death (Video)

Usher Sings 'Amazing Grace' for Kobe Bryant at First Lakers Game Since His Death (Video)

Just Jared Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Usher appears at center court to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during a pregame ceremony at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday (January 31) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This was the Lakers’ first game since Kobe‘s shocking death last weekend and the Staples Center was transformed to pay tribute to the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: Lakers Honor Kobe Bryant In First Game Since His Death

Lakers Honor Kobe Bryant In First Game Since His Death 02:03

 Alexandria Hoff reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth Sing 'See You Again' In Tribute To Kobe Bryant [Video]Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth Sing 'See You Again' In Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Harry How/Getty Images On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in LA — the first game since Kobe Bryant's sudden death. Bryant, 41, died in a..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Kobe Bryant's Thoughts On Basketball And The Next Generation [Video]Kobe Bryant's Thoughts On Basketball And The Next Generation

According to CNN, On Friday The Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to Kobe Bryant. It was at the Staples Center in L.A., during the team's first game since the NBA legend, his daughter and 7 others died..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant Honored at First Lakers Game Since His Death: All the Details and Photos From Inside

Tonight is the night to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant. On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers returned to the Staples Center for their first basketball...
E! Online

LeBron celebrates his 'brother' Kobe in emotional speech

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James delivered an emotional speech honoring his "brother" Kobe Bryant prior to the first Lakers game since the NBA great, his...
Reuters


Tweets about this

gleedemifan01

Trisha RT @JustJared: Usher performed an emotional "Amazing Grace" for Kobe Bryant at the Lakers game last night https://t.co/zAHCvvcpff 3 minutes ago

bdrass

Bruce Rasmussen Usher sings 'Amazing Grace' to open ceremony | Remembering Kobe https://t.co/51mfTYVC73 via @YouTube 19 minutes ago

rnb_001

Ivan RT @JustJared: Usher performed an emotional "Amazing Grace" for Kobe Bryant at the Lakers game last night https://t.co/9osFXzVdDd 40 minutes ago

MelindaMWedding

Melinda Wedding RT @TheCrossover: Usher sings ‘Amazing Grace’ during the Lakers tribute to Kobe Bryant 💜 (via @Lakers) https://t.co/X4R3PKf0fL 41 minutes ago

FOXWestTexas

FOX West Texas Usher sings 'Amazing Grace' before Lakers' first game since Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/PH4TGDFke2 1 hour ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Usher Sings ‘Amazing Grace’ for Kobe Bryant at First Lakers Game Since His Death (Video) https://t.co/ueaMweypnc https://t.co/Gm9vfa9ihw 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Usher Sings ‘Amazing Grace’ for Kobe Bryant at First Lakers Game Since His Death (Video) https://t.co/EniliRdGOw https://t.co/o4So0tWsXr 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Usher Sings ‘Amazing Grace’ for Kobe Bryant at First Lakers Game Since His Death (Video) https://t.co/7qpqugx8EC https://t.co/fJjOWXsxWU 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.