Usher Sings 'Amazing Grace' for Kobe Bryant at First Lakers Game Since His Death (Video)
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () Usher appears at center court to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during a pregame ceremony at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday (January 31) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This was the Lakers’ first game since Kobe‘s shocking death last weekend and the Staples Center was transformed to pay tribute to the [...]
According to CNN, On Friday The Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.
It was at the Staples Center in L.A., during the team's first game since the NBA legend, his daughter and 7 others died..