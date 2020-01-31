Here Are The 10 Best Superbowl 2020 Commercials - Watch Them Here!
Monday, 3 February 2020 () The commercials for the Super Bowl keep getting better and better with each year and this year was so good! We laughed, cried, and cheered with the commercials that aired throughout the night as the San Francisco 49ers played against the Kansas City Chiefs from Miami, Fla. See who won the game HERE! Jeep, Google, [...]
The Super Bowl is an entire experience and that includes the coveted commercial spots. This year some of our favorite celebrities were featured, which included Tracee Elllis Ross, Jason Momoa, Chrissy..
Can we please fast-forward through this pesky sporting tournament to get to the advertisements? For this list, we’re taking a look at commercials that kicked it out of the park during Super Bowl LIV...