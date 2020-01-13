Global  

Porsha Williams Nearly Fired From 'RHOA' Because of This

AceShowbiz Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Host and executive producer of the Bravo reality TV series Andy Cohen tells Jenny McCarthy that the executives doubted that Porsha was the right fit for the show back in 2012.
