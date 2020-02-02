Global  

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira All Smiles After Amazing Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show!

Just Jared Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Nothing but smiles from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira! The two music superstars ruled the stage during their 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday night (February 2), and were spotted in great spirits as they made their exit out of Hard Rock Stadium following the big game in Miami, Fla. Jennifer Lopez was accompanied by [...]
News video: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira celebrate 'epic' Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira celebrate 'epic' Super Bowl Halftime Show 00:52

 Jennifer Lopez and Shakira both took to Twitter to celebrate after their performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday night was praised by fans around the world.

Shakira and J. Lo halftime show [Video]Shakira and J. Lo halftime show

Shakira and J. Lo performed during this year&apos;s Super Bowl halftime show. Latin Artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin also made appearances.

Top Gun: Maverick - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer [Video]Top Gun: Maverick - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris! Release Date: June 26,..

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez revel in Latin pride during Super Bowl half-time show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez delivered a colourful display of Latin pride during their much-anticipated Super Bowl half-time show.
Belfast Telegraph

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Get the Whole Country Dancing With First All-Latin Super Bowl Halftime Show: Analysis

Jennifer Lopez may not have gotten her Oscar nomination for Hustlers, but on Sunday, the “tabletop” pole move she memorably...
Billboard.com

