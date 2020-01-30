Disney sends $250 bill to Berkeley elementary school for screening 'The Lion King'

Global  

In November, a Berkeley elementary school held a PTA fundraiser where they screened the new 2019 remake of Disney classic "The Lion King" — apparently Disney took notice.
 John Ramos reports on Berkeley school having to pay $250 for unlicensed screening of Disney film (2-2-2020)

